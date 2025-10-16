Chimp goes rogue in 'Primate' official trailer

Paramount Pictures drops the 'Primate' official trailer

Finally, Paramount Pictures has dropped the trailer of Primate, a horror thriller movie.



It shows a sweet pet chimp out of the blue turning into a killing machine on his family as they make plans to survive the beast.

"They thought he was family." They thought wrong!, as its logline read. "A group of young friends' tropical vacation in Hawaii turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival."

"Home from college, Lucy reunites with family, including pet chimp Ben. Ben contracts rabies during a pool party and turns aggressive. Lucy and friends barricade in the pool, devising ways to survive the vicious chimp," the synopsis says.

Recently, the movie premiered at Fantastic Fest 2025, where it received favourable reviews.

In the cast, the actors include Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, Troy Kotsur, Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, and Tienne Simon.

Johannes Roberts, known for helming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, is the director and co-writer, along with Ernest Riera, and Walter Hamada serves as the producer.

Primate will hit theatres on Jan 9.