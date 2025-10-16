Taylor Swift has plan to ‘thank' Prince William, Kate in her wedding: Insider

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Prince William, Kate Middleton turns personal

An insider has just come forward to deliver an update regarding the relationship Taylor Swift has with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During their interview with Fox News Digital the source admitted that there is chatter that the Wales’ will be at her wedding to Travis Kelce.

“Taylor Swift is one very canny operator”, the source started by saying.

Whether that be through her efforts in “developing her fan base, working incredibly hard” or “writing some of the most popular pop tunes of the last decade”.

Throughout all this she’s reportedly managed to cement “a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago”.

For those unversed, its become “a relationship that has culminated in private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year.”

Hence “now, Taylor is planning the wedding of all weddings, but this is what makes her unique. She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds.”

Even royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes accepting the invite would be “totally appropriate”.

Because “much of it is what is considered appropriate by the royals themselves and obviously, as William has recently emphasized, there are periodic changes to royal attitudes.”

“A higher profile enables the royals to get their charitable messages across and this would also increase their appeal among the young. It would be a genuine mixture of admiration, helping to cement Anglo-American relations especially to a younger generation and, of course, the royals are well aware of the wonderful PR opportunities this would offer.”