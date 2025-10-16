Prince Harry, Meghan Markle huge clash sparks divorce fears

Meghan Markle furious as Prince Harry eyes permanent move to the UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly facing tensions as they want "different things."

Following the Duke of Sussex's meeting with cancer-stricken King Charles in September, he wants to spend even more time in the UK.

Insider recently told RadarOnline, "Harry's been talking about spending more time in the U.K., possibly having a second home base there."

But, his wife the Duchess of Sussex is said to be "shocked" that he's even considering "moving back to Britain after everything they've been through and how much work they've done to rebuild their lives in America."

The source noted that Harry and Meghan want "different things."

While Harry can be "quite stubborn," Meghan is also not "one to back down either."

"If this disagreement can't be resolved, people around them fear it could lead to some explosive fights and maybe even divorce," the source noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry's constant attempts to reconcile with his family is receiving encouragement even from his worst critics, therefore, the source stated, "It gives him hope that perhaps he will be welcomed back into the royal fold."

Meghan Markle hasn't been to the UK since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry live in California with their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Now, source claims that the former Suits star is "upset" that Harry wants to take their children to the UK, where they're "not safe."

In the US their family have a "sheltered life, good schools, friends, protection."

The source noted, "No one is denying Harry and Meghan love each other, but they don't see eye to eye."

Adding, "She's all for Harry making up with his family so long as they keep their life in California and raise their children here."

"But she wants the royals to stay away from her and her children," the insider told the outlet.