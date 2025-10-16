Prince William recalls becoming a puppy with Taylor Swift: ‘I still donno know why'

Prince William takes a trip down memory lane recalling the moment he became 'a puppy’

The future king of England recalled this back in 2021, during an episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk.

At the time, he was at a Centrepoint Gala Dinner, surrounded by Bon Jovi on one side and Taylor Swift on the other and claimed it “nearly knocked me off my feet as well.”

“I'm sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there's a pause and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing',” the prince recalls.

And when it comes to that day Prince William says, “to this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now, I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in.”

However, he did cause rib tickling laughter when he added, “frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me…' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you'.”

Swift also recalled the same moment, but a bit later, in Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.

Recalling the prince being “a little scared” of the moment she said, “he looked at me and said: ‘You have to come with me, you have to come with me,'. And I said, ‘Alright.’ So we went up on stage and started singing ‘Livin’ on a Prayer.’ It felt like I had died.”