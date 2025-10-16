Keanu Reeves gets honest about injury he never forgot

Keanu Reeves recalls injury he received at his new movie set

A pro in action movie genres, Keanu Reeves recalls an injury that he has not forgotten yet, as it happened during the shooting of a movie.

Notably, it's not an action film but instead a comedy, Good Fortune, which is his forthcoming movie.



In a chat with the Kelce brothers on their New Heights podcast, he was asked, You’ve done all of these iconic action movies where you’re moving and fighting and running. Is it true that you got hurt doing this last film more than you got hurt in all these other ones?… Is that accurate?”

“Yep,” says the John Wick star, explaining, “I was doing a scene, and I was going back to the dressing room, which was at a residence, and they had a carpet laid down to protect the owner’s carpet."

He continues, "And then there was a little section, and it caught my foot, and I started to fall, and then I spiked my left knee, and my left patella went like this.”

“My kneecap, I had a vertical break. It didn’t break the top or bottom," Keanu shares by illustrating how the fall hurt him.

Though, the star assures fans that he didn't need surgery; instead, he was instructed to wear a brace. However, he notes, “Until they pulled the blood out of the capsule, the pain was banana cakes.”

Meanwhile, his latest movie, Good Fortune, whose logline read, "A well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker and a wealthy venture capitalist."

Aziz Ansari is the director and writer, while the film also stars Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra.

Good Fortune will hit the cinemas on Oct. 17.