Charlie Puth, wife Brooke Sansone expecting their first baby together

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone tied the knot in September 2024

Syeda Waniya
October 16, 2025

Charlie Puth surprises fans with baby news in 'Changes' music video

Charlie Puth has revealed some major life changes in new music video Changes.

The singer announced that he's expecting his first child with wife Brooke Sansone.

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, Charlie dropped the music video of his latest track Changes and cheekily shared the news.

In the video, the singer places his hands on Brooke's stomach. As he placed his hands on top of Brookes and look down at her, they then walk off together.

Notably, the press release for the track Changes revealed that music video "reflects on 'Changes' both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone."

Additionally, the singer announced the track on October 8, 2025, writing on Instagram, "Changes out 10.16."

"This is the song I wanted you to hear first because it’s a perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why…," he added.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone tied the knot in Septemeber 2024.

