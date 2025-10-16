 
'The Boys' creator shares urgent message for 'Gen V' fans

'Gen V' season two finale is set to drop next week as calls grow for season three

Hassan Sohail
October 16, 2025

Eric Kripke wants fans to watch Gen V S2 in huge numbers
As The Boys' spinoff Gen V season two is set to go into its finale after an explosive penultimate episode, fans are calling for season three.

Eric Kripke, the brain behind the universe, is urging the viewers to watch season two in enough numbers so the streamer may greenlight another season.

“We’re fortunate in that we’ve always gotten a lot of support. We still have to deliver ratings,” he tells The Wrap. “It’s a very classic, old-school TV thing, but we need viewers to show up to justify more of them.”

The creator continues “We have a plan for Gen V Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3."

"Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers. So don’t watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime [Video] and watch it now." 

Eric adds, "If enough people watch then we’ll get a Season 3. Same applies to Vought Rising Season 1. We have plans for a Season 2, if we can."

"They’ve been nothing but supportive, and they’re giving us our opportunities. But it’s a business and we also have to deliver. So hopefully the audience shows up," the maker concludes.

Gen V's second season finale will drop on October 22.

