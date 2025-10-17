Meghan Markle spills ways she feels one with her fans

Meghan Markle is spilling the beans on her ways of communication with fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently attended the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025, revealed she has turned to her brand in order to build a relationship with her admirers.

"There are certain things that I have done, just for my own self-preservation," Meghan explained. "But also that I've applied to the brand, and for the people that are incredibly supportive.

She further spoke: "I know the question can be around naysayers, but if you really see the groundswell of support that surrounds the brand and me, that's what I feel the most, and that's what I appreciate. But by design, I also recognize that a lot of those people aren't going to my page to see negativity, and so not just protecting myself or the people that work with me, but also the supporters. So I don't have the comment section on."

"That's a choice, and yet, part of that challenge that I was trying to solve. But how do I build a community? That is so key to this brand, and it's so key to how I like to show up in the world. How do we actually connect, if you can't have comments and exchange?" Meghan explained, highflying the launch of her lifestyle brand.