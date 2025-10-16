Diane Keaton's death certificate reveals heartbreaking truth

Diane Keaton’s final days marked by sudden health decline

Diane Keaton’s official death certificate confirmed her cause of death.

The Oscar winning actress, who passed away on October 11 at the age of 79, died due to "pneumonia," and she will be cremated as per a statement obtained by People.

A medical certificate of Keaton's cause of death, obtained by the outlet on October 16, confirmed that she was suffering from primary bacterial pneumonia for days before her passing.

The statement by her family read: "The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11."

Keaton's family went on to say, "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

The Godfather star's close pal shared that Keaton's health suddenly declined before her death.

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her. It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit," she revealed to the publisher.