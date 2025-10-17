Lukas Gage opens up about living with Borderline Personality Disorder

Lukas Gage says BPD diagnosis changed his life

Lukas Gage is getting candid about how being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder changed his life.

The White Lotus actor, 30, reflected on his condition in a recent interview, admitting that learning he had BPD helped him make sense of his emotions and past behaviour.

“It helped me understand myself better and feel less alone,” he told People Magazine. “All these erratic relationships and high highs and low lows — I finally realised I wasn’t broken.”

Gage wrote in his new memoir I Wrote This for Attention that he was diagnosed after an ex ghosted him, leading him to a treatment facility in Los Angeles where a doctor confirmed he had “eight out of nine markers” for the condition.

The hardest part, he said, was finding the right medication. “There was a period where I was on too much, and I felt like I wasn’t even myself,” he recalled. “I’d rather feel too much than feel nothing at all.”

Gage also reflected on his 2023 marriage to hairstylist Chris Appleton, admitting he was “acting on impulse” and caught in a hyper-manic state. “It felt great to be in love, but there was no logic,” he said, concluding that he hopes his openness will make others with BPD feel seen.