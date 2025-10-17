Jason Kelce bans daughters from wearing THIS beauty product

Kylie Kelce shares daughter Bennett THIS beauty product obsession

Kylie Kelce revealed that her husband Jason Kelce "draws the line" at daughters when it comes to using lipstick.

In a recent chat on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, the mom of four dished on her and her former NFL player husband's another parenting rules. This time it's a big no over "lipic" use.

On the October 16 episode of her podcast, Kylie revealed her three oldest daughters love wearing lipstick, especially Bennett, but she and Jason don't want it this early.

“The girls, they love lipstick, otherwise known as ‘lipic,’ ” Kylie shared,“Do we let them wear lipic? No. They're not allowed because Dad is vehemently against lipic.”

“To be fair, I don't really want them wearing lipic either,” she noted.

However, their two-year-old coms up with her own solutions.

“But Bennett's fascination with lipic makes it so that anything in the house that is remotely lipic shaped, paint sticks — nontoxic, chill out — glue sticks — also nontoxic, chill out — end up slowly migrating towards her lips to be put on as lipic.”

Bennett once asked Kylie, "Ma, why does lipic make you look boo-full?," she recalled.“I said something to the effect of, ‘Well, sometimes when you want to be fancy, you could put a little color on your lips.’"

Of course, "that was not sufficient and we ended up in another ‘why’ tunnel. ‘Why?’ ‘Because sometimes you wanna look fancy.’ ‘Why?’ ‘Because maybe you have somewhere to go.’ ‘Why?’ ‘Because you got invited somewhere even though everybody knows you don't wanna leave the house?’ You get it," Kylie shared jokingly.