Kelly Clarkson shares raw confession about parenting regrets

The singer got real about tough lessons while parenting

October 17, 2025

Kelly Clarkson is getting honest about parenting regrets and mistakes.

In a recent chat with actress Mariska Hargitay on Wednesday, October 15, the singer and host opened up about her honest confession to her 11-year-old daughter River Rose.

"I look at my daughter constantly and I'm just like, 'Look, I'm try my best,'" Clarkson said. "I know you're gonna end up in therapy one day. I don't know what for, but I'm trying my best to limit it. Just like, help out."

The doting mom of two shared that the more the kids mature with age the more they understand their parents and decisions they make.

"It is interesting, too. As we get older, you understand even like if they might have been not great decisions for you," Clarkson continued.

She added: "You understand them in a different light, and you become a parent. You have a little bit more empathy than you might have had in your 20s."

Clarkson shares nine-year-old son Remington and Rose with ex husband Brandon Blackstock, who passed away earlier in August due to cancer.

A source told People after Blackstock's death The Kelly Clarkson Show host was "heartbroken" for her children.

"Kelly and Brandon had their ups and downs, but at the end of the day, he was the father of her children and she is absolutely heartbroken for them. Her kids are her entire world, and she's staying strong for their sake," the insider shared.

