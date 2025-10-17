Kelly Clarkson shares raw confession about parenting regrets

Kelly Clarkson’s brutally honest message to 11-year-old daughter

Kelly Clarkson is getting honest about parenting regrets and mistakes.

In a recent chat with actress Mariska Hargitay on Wednesday, October 15, the singer and host opened up about her honest confession to her 11-year-old daughter River Rose.

"I look at my daughter constantly and I'm just like, 'Look, I'm try my best,'" Clarkson said. "I know you're gonna end up in therapy one day. I don't know what for, but I'm trying my best to limit it. Just like, help out."

The doting mom of two shared that the more the kids mature with age the more they understand their parents and decisions they make.

"It is interesting, too. As we get older, you understand even like if they might have been not great decisions for you," Clarkson continued.

She added: "You understand them in a different light, and you become a parent. You have a little bit more empathy than you might have had in your 20s."

