 
Geo News

Liam Payne's sister pens heartbreaking note on his one year death anniversary

The 'One Direction' alum's sister mourns 'cruel' loss of the singer

By
Web Desk
|

October 17, 2025

Liam Payne’s sister says his death will never make sense
Liam Payne’s sister says his death will 'never make sense'

Liam Payne's sister Ruth is grieving over the loss of her brother on one year anniversary of his tragic death.

Ruth took to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 16 to pay tribute to the late One Direction singer along with his solo and family photos.

For the unversed, Liam tragically passed away after falling from a third floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina in October 2024.

In the detailed note, Ruth reflected on how "cruel" is life noting that "Liam's death will never make sense" to her.

She also mentioned Liam's only son Bear, whom he welcomed with his ex Cheryl Tweedy, has "changed massively."

"1year, 12months, 52weeks, 365days... whichever way I say it, it still means the most heartbreaking truth that you're not here any more," she began.

Ruth further expressed her grief, sharing, "I'd taken for granted that my little brother would be there through life."

She went on to say, "I underestimated grief, woah did I underestimate it. I am paralysed by it daily. I thought I had felt it before but I know the losses before you were just intense sadness, you are the loss of my life, the one person who l will miss at every single occasion in my life."

"What a cruel lesson to learn in our 30s, that a sibling is not guaranteed to be a lifer, that I have to face this without you."

Moreover, Ruth shared that if she had five more minutes to spend with Liam she she would say goodbye to him in their home garden

She concluded her poignant note with reminding Liam's followers that despite being a celebrity he was still a son, father and brother.

Al Pacino mourns 'my partner' Diane Keaton in emotional statement
Al Pacino mourns 'my partner' Diane Keaton in emotional statement
Lukas Gage opens up about living with Borderline Personality Disorder
Lukas Gage opens up about living with Borderline Personality Disorder
Keanu Reeves recalls moment he was told to ditch his real name
Keanu Reeves recalls moment he was told to ditch his real name
Jennifer Lopez explains why she avoids Hollywood's party scene
Jennifer Lopez explains why she avoids Hollywood's party scene
Kate Cassidy breaks hearts with poignant note on Liam Payne's death anniversary
Kate Cassidy breaks hearts with poignant note on Liam Payne's death anniversary
Mia Goth teases new role in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
Mia Goth teases new role in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
Zac Efron's best acting gig revealed by younger brother Dylan
Zac Efron's best acting gig revealed by younger brother Dylan
Keanu Reeves gets honest about injury he never forgot
Keanu Reeves gets honest about injury he never forgot