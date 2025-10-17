Liam Payne's sister pens heartbreaking note on his one year death anniversary

Liam Payne’s sister says his death will 'never make sense'

Liam Payne's sister Ruth is grieving over the loss of her brother on one year anniversary of his tragic death.

Ruth took to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 16 to pay tribute to the late One Direction singer along with his solo and family photos.

For the unversed, Liam tragically passed away after falling from a third floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina in October 2024.

In the detailed note, Ruth reflected on how "cruel" is life noting that "Liam's death will never make sense" to her.

She also mentioned Liam's only son Bear, whom he welcomed with his ex Cheryl Tweedy, has "changed massively."

"1year, 12months, 52weeks, 365days... whichever way I say it, it still means the most heartbreaking truth that you're not here any more," she began.

Ruth further expressed her grief, sharing, "I'd taken for granted that my little brother would be there through life."

She went on to say, "I underestimated grief, woah did I underestimate it. I am paralysed by it daily. I thought I had felt it before but I know the losses before you were just intense sadness, you are the loss of my life, the one person who l will miss at every single occasion in my life."

"What a cruel lesson to learn in our 30s, that a sibling is not guaranteed to be a lifer, that I have to face this without you."

Moreover, Ruth shared that if she had five more minutes to spend with Liam she she would say goodbye to him in their home garden

She concluded her poignant note with reminding Liam's followers that despite being a celebrity he was still a son, father and brother.