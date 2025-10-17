PML-N, PPP agree to resolve differences via dialogue, end political bickering

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets PPP delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at PM House on October 16, 2025. — PID

PPP "not being given due importance" as coalition partner: Bilawal.

Sources say PPP's reservation linked to PMLN's Punjab leadership.

Bilawal-led party to put govt assurances before CEC for future plan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have agreed to resolve concerns and reservations through dialogue and cooperation after days of verbal spat between the two key allies in recent days, The News reported on Friday.

The PPP sources say, the party has decided to put the government assurances and discussion with the prime minister on their concerns and reservations in the party's Central Executive Committee on October 18 (Saturday) in Karachi to make its future line of action.

Bilawal, sources added, conveyed his party’s concerns about the Punjab government’s functioning and lack of consultation in the legislative and administrative matters of Punjab.

In response, the PM assured him that the PPP's reservations would be addressed amicably, emphasising the need to strengthen coalition harmony and avoid unnecessary friction.

Both sides agreed to resolve misunderstandings and political differences through consultation and mutual respect.

The consensus came during a meeting between the Bilawal-led PPP delegation's meeting with PM Shehbaz at the PM Office.

The PPP side was represented by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Ali Qasim Gilani, whereas Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Adviser to the PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan attended the huddle on behalf of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The meeting came days after the two key allies were engaged in a searing war of words, which began over flood compensation through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

The PPP had been calling for the provision of aid to flood victims via BISP — a proposition turned down by the Punjab government.

Following Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's sharp retorts, the PPP leadership in both the Senate and the National Assembly staged walkouts, issued veiled threats of withdrawing from the coalition, and demanded that Maryam apologise for her remarks.

CM Maryam had also ruled out an apology saying that she would defend Punjab and would not apologise for speaking up for her province, asserting that those who mocked the province during natural calamities should themselves seek forgiveness.

However, the verbal bicker subsided after PML-N scrambled a delegation comprising DPM Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who met President Asif Ali Zardari in Nawabshah.

'Not being given due importance'

Meanwhile, during Bilawal's meeting with PM Shehbaz, PPP sources said that the party chief clearly articulated the PPP's stance, expressing reservations that the party was not being given due importance as a coalition partner both at the federal and Punjab levels.

He complained that while the party’s leadership had spoken positively about PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, the PPP in return faced public criticism and political backlash.

Many of the PPP’s complaints, as per government sources, were linked to the conduct of PMLN's political leadership in Punjab — issues that they said, "could best be resolved at the party-to-party level".

Both sides agreed to maintain the ceasefire on political rhetoric and continue dialogue over Punjab-related matters.

Earlier, the much-anticipated meeting between PPP delegation and DPM Dar ended without any breakthrough, though both sides agreed to keep the channels of communication open.

According to informed sources, the PPP delegation conveyed serious reservations to the DPM Dar about governance and decision-making in Punjab.

The PPP leaders complained that the Punjab government had moved forward with the local government laws without taking its coalition partners into confidence.

They also voiced concern over the apparent shelving of the agreed Punjab power-sharing formula, saying "not even an inch of progress" had been made on its implementation.

The deputy prime minister, sources added, assured the PPP delegation that their concerns would be conveyed to the top leadership and resolved through dialogue.