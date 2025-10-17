‘Naked Gun' and ‘Father of the Bride' actor Ed Williams dies at 98

Comedy veteran Ed Williams passes away at 98

Comedy Veteran Ed Williams, famed for The Naked Gun series and Father of the Bride, has died at 98.

His granddaughter confirmed he passed away on October 2 in Los Angeles.

Williams initially taught speech at Los Angeles City College and before returning to acting in his fifties and becoming a fixture of 1980s and 1990s comedy.

His big break came as the deadpan scientist Ted Olson in Police Squad!, a short-lived but much-loved ABC show that launched The Naked Gun films.

Williams also won hearts as the priest who officiates Annie Banks and Bryan MacKenzie’s wedding in Father of the Bride (1991), starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

Williams once joked about being typecast for a time as gently authority figures in a 2017 interview that his agent “loved” sending him out for ministers.

Outside film, Williams appeared on Murphy Brown, Married... with Children, and Ally McBeal.

Williams and his wife Nancy shared sons, Fred and Ian, and grandchildren Stephanie and Maureen.