Britney Spears hits back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over his new memoir

Britney Spears calls out ex-Kevin Federline for humiliating her

Britney Spears has fired back at ex-husband Kevin Federline over claims from his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew.

In a lengthy post on X, the Princess of Pop, 43, has addressed Federline’s interviews and book excerpts that discuss their past marriage and her relationship with their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

Spears wrote that she’s tired of being portrayed as “the bad one” while others benefit from her struggles.

“If you really love someone, you don’t help them by humiliating them,” she said, calling Federline’s anger “way worse than anyone could imagine.”

The Toxic singer also claimed her ex’s recent press appearances have been “literally attacking” her, saying his emotions on camera were manipulative. “What's scary is he’s convincing. It blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries — are you f****** serious?”

Comparing his memoir to her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears wrote, "I know his book will sell loads more than mine."

She went on about Federline's "anger," writing, "If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying."

She also reflected on feeling isolated by her family, specifically her estranged mother, Lynne Spears.

"They get entitled with special secrets as they treat me exactly the way my father used to…" she said in reference to her father, Jamie Spears, being her conservator for 13 years. "They secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated."

Spears said she’s now focusing on recovery and self-growth, sharing that she’s bought a mini greenhouse to help her heal.

On a concluding note, the Grammy winner said she will start acting, podcasting and writing monthly columns but nothing about her. "People are never supposed to talk about controversy shocking topics…" Spears wrote.