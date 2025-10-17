Olivia Culpo describes how motherhood is ‘scary'

Olivia Culpo discusses ‘shift' that comes with motherhood

Olivia Culpo just admitted that she has been suffering from a "little bit of an identity crisis" since giving birth.

The 33-year-old model and her husband Christian McCaffrey welcomed their daughter Colette into the world in July and the new mom has said that she has been battling with low self-esteem lately.

Speaking on The Squeeze podcast, Olivia said of motherhood: "There's totally a shift.”

"Whether or not you want there to be or not, you have somebody that's physically dependent on you. So, I'm not going to sugarcoat it: Yeah, it's scary," she added.

Olivia has been quite “ambitious” and career focused for many years and now worries how she would balance her modelling career and motherhood.

She said: "I'm just kind of a worry wart that way, like I'm very ambitious."

However, she spoke of the support she has from Christian, her husband and said, "I'm so grateful that I have my husband because while I'm totally working and I'm doing everything in my power to keep working and I'm so happy to have the opportunities that I have.”

“Let's say they all went away - would I have the same ability [without his support] 10, 12, 15, 20 years ago to light that fire up my butt when I have somebody who really needs me, which is my baby? No. And I would choose my baby 10 times over obviously," the brunette beauty explained.

Olivia Culpo also talked about how she enjoys being a mother and takes on the challenges of motherhood, saying, "It's been so fun.”

"Every day is so different and I'm really just trying to sit in because I know it goes by so fast. Everybody says these are the days that go by quicker than you could have ever imagined," she concluded.