Prince Harry bows to William's demand for Meghan-free meeting

Prince Harry puts Meghan Markle aside for potential reunion with William

Prince Harry has reportedly agreed to make meet with his estranged brother Prince William and is also keeping Meghan Markle out of it.

According to new report, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales are getting closer to making peace but only if Meghan stays out of it.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, William has set a clear rule that any talks with Harry must happen without Meghan involved.

While Harry used to insist she be part of any meeting, he’s now said to be willing to set that aside, just as he did for his recent visit with King Charles.

“Harry has always previously insisted that he’d never come to the table unless Meghan’s invited, but he put that principle aside for the meeting with his father and the word is that he’s willing to do the same with William,” the source said.

They added, "It’s no secret that the biggest elephant in the room in all of this is the influence of Meghan, whom he can’t stand, and in his mind was the worst thing that could have happened to his brother as well as the monarchy in recent years.”

The insider further shared that there is a “big divide” within the Firm when it comes to welcoming the Sussexes back to the royal family fold.

“A lot of courtiers still don’t trust Harry and they think it’s crucial for William to stand his ground and stay far away from the Sussexes,” the royal insider said.

“And right now, William is aggravated that Harry’s been able to weasel his way back into his father’s good graces.

“But there’s only so much resistance he can put up against his own wife and father, who are telling him in no uncertain terms that enough is enough and it’s high time for peace.”