Kristen Bell gives exciting ‘Frozen 3' update

October 17, 2025

Kristen Bell reveals ‘Frozen 3' will ‘soon' begin production

Kristen Bell just revealed that the cast will “soon” begin production for Frozen 3.

The 45-year-old actress - who portrayed Anna in the 2013 Disney musical movie and its 2019 sequel - has confirmed she has read the script for the third installment and the she and her co-stars are getting ready to work on the film.

Speaking with Variety, Bell teased she has seen Frozen 3’s screenplay and said: “That’s all I can say. I’m under lock and key.”

The Good Place star added work for Frozen 3 was “mostly like concept stuff” at the beginning of the film’s development, and praised Disney movies for their creative process.

She continued: “It’s all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning like, ‘Here’s where we think it should go.’”

Anna of 'Frozen' voiced by Kristen Bell

“That’s the one great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone’s going to add something different,” Bell added.

“That’s why the movies plays so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed,” she concluded.

Although Kristen Bell has read the script for Frozen 3, she has not heard any of the new songs that will be featured in the film.

Frozen 3 - which is slated for a 2027 release - was written and will be co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, who worked together on the first two movies as well.

The film will pick up after the events of Frozen II where Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven journeyed beyond Arendelle to uncover the source of Elsa’s magical powers and the truth behind their family’s past.

