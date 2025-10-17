King Charles faces costly setback

King Charles

King Charles has reportedly found himself saddled with an unexpected expense after overturning one of Queen Elizabeth II’s famously frugal traditions, GB News reported.

According to royal commentator Ephraim Hardcastle, the King decided to replace the historic scarlet and gold uniforms worn by staff at the Royal Mews, the stables within Buckingham Palace, ending a policy that dated back to the Victorian era.

The late Queen had refused to buy new uniforms for decades, instead requiring staff to wear garments that had been preserved and reused since the 19th century.

Queen Elizabeth

“Now the King has reversed the policy. New scarlet and gold outfits have finally been commissioned for the Royal Mews wardrobes,” Hardcastle wrote in the Daily Mail, as cited by GB News.

However, the move has reportedly come with an expensive twist.

“Charles has discovered he has been lumbered with the expense of providing larger sizes,” Hardcastle added, noting that “Victorian flunkies were smaller and less portly back in the day.”

The additional costs could slightly offset profits from the monarch’s inherited racehorses, though Charles remains determined to achieve his dream of fielding a royal runner in the prestigious Derby.