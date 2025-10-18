Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears wanted her son 'dead' in explosive book

Photo: Kevin Federline drops bombshell confession about Britney Spears abusing son

Kevin Federline is holding nothing back in his explosive upcoming memoir.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the former backup dancer makes several shocking allegations about ex-wife Britney Spears in his tell-all, You Thought You Knew.

Federline, 47, claims that after Spears' conservatorship ended in 2021, her social media behavior became increasingly “erratic,” prompting their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, to withdraw from online platforms to avoid the backlash from her followers.

The father of two further alleged that the family’s tensions reached a “breaking point” after his move to Hawaii in 2023.

He recalled that while Preston was on vacation in Europe with his girlfriend’s family, the pop star called and launched into a heated conversation and blamed him, her father Jamie Spears, and others for her “problems.”

“Preston, to his credit, confronted her,” Federline penned.

“He called out her lies and refused to accept her narrative. Her response was chilling: she told him she wished he, his brother, and me were all dead.”

“Hearing Preston recount that conversation devastated me,” he continued.

“Trauma like that left scars, ones I fear they’ll carry for the rest of their lives,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, sources close to Spears shared that she has spoken with Federline and their sons about the book but remains fearful of losing their bond again amid the renewed controversy.