Prince William's emotional promise to Princess Diana laid bare

Prince William’s childhood vow to Princess Diana revealed

Prince William reportedly made a heartbreaking promise to his mother, Princess Diana, one year before her tragic death.

The Prince of Wales was only 14 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, had to drop "Her Royal Highness" title following her divorce from then-Prince Charles in 1996.

Because of the shift, Diana had to perform formal greeting called curtsy to her ex-husband, her sons, and other senior members of the royal family.

During this emotional moment, William promised his mom, "Don’t worry, Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am king."

For the unversed, a curtsy is a traditional way for women or girls to greet someone by slightly bending their knees and lowering their head.

Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, revealed the promise by the teenage Wliiam left the princess with loads of emotions, via Radaronline.com.

"Diana was incredibly touched by what William said – she told friends it was one of the kindest things he’d ever done for her," a source told the outlet.

"Even as a teenager, William was remarkably empathetic," they continued. "He could see how much the loss of her title hurt her, and he just wanted to take that pain away in the only way he knew how."

However, a year after the divorce, Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.

A second palace source said, "It’s heartbreaking when you think about it. Diana’s loss was the defining wound of William’s life, and that small promise became symbolic of everything he couldn’t protect her from."

"The tragedy is that he’ll never get to fulfill it — no matter what kind of king he becomes."