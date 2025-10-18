Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's low-key honeymoon escape

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco enjoy ‘little honeymoon’ after wedding

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez kicked off their married life with a "little honeymoon."

As per a source privy to People revealed that the music producer and the Calm Down hitmaker started off their new chapter of their love story as husband and wife with a roadtrip getaway.

For the unversed, the newly married couple tied the knot earlier in September.

Selena and Benny "loved" the time they spent together on "their little honeymoon."

After they "celebrated" their wedding "for days during" with such a "high" energy, "they really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax, " the insider noted.

Dishing on details of their brief vacation, the source shared, "They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas."

"It was perfect," the bird chirped

During a recent appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference on October 15, Selene shed light on a side of herself that makes her struggle to accept life's happy moments.

"This is how I work personally, but something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen," she confessed, adding, "So instead of being present and saying, ‘Okay, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, I’m always thinking, ‘Okay, but this could all go away tomorrow, so how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?' "

At the time of their wedding another source told the outlet that Selena and Benny arranged a cozy night for themselves and their guests.

"At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun," the insider shared, adding, "There was so much love in the room."