Kristen Bell forgets 12th wedding anniversary with Dax Shepard in mix-up

Kristen Bell almost forgot her 12th wedding anniversary with husband Dax Shepard.

The actress, 45, made the admission at the Nobody Wants This season 2 premiere on October 16 when asked if she’d be celebrating the milestone on October 17.

After a few pauses and some confusion, Bell realised, “Oh my god! It’s my anniversary!” she laughed it off, admitting to Entertainment Tonight, “You know, I don’t remember that,” and added that Shepard didn’t remember either.

Bell and Shepard, 50, first met in 2007, got engaged in 2009, and wed in 2013 at a Beverly Hills courthouse. They have two children: daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11.

At the premiere, Bell also shared that Shepard is stepping back from acting, focusing instead on his Armchair Expert podcast. “He likes to do things by his own rules,” she said, noting he continues to support her projects wholeheartedly.

Shepard even watched her steamy onscreen kiss with co-star Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This and recorded the reactions of their friends. Bell quipped, “He was so excited for these two characters to kiss, which says a lot.”

Shepard previously joked that his and Bell's real-life chemistry is "not as good" as hers with Brody in the show. "We watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," Shepard said at the New Yorker Festival last year.

"And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?' No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that."