Ethan Hawke shares hilarious style tip from late Robert Redford

Ethan Hawke recalls Robert Redford’s style advice

Ethan Hawke fondly remembers a “really funny” piece of style advice from the late Robert Redford.

Hawke, 54, shared the piece of advice while speaking with AARP Movies for Grownups on October 16, revealing that Redford—who passed away September 16 at 89—once told him to stop wearing cowboy hats because people would think he was losing his hair.

“It was really funny,” Hawke said, “but I appreciated him always looking out for me.”

Despite Redford’s advice, Hawke admitted he didn’t follow it. "Like I said, unasked-for advice is never listened to," he concluded.

The actor recently transformed his appearance for his new Richard Linklater film, Blue Moon, playing Broadway legend Lorenz Hart.

To get into character, he shaved his head, wore a combover, brown contact lenses, and adjusted his posture to appear nearly a foot shorter. Hawke called the process “nonstop” but added, “Hopefully never again!”

Blue Moon hits select theaters October 17 and wide release October 24.