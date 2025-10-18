'SNL' Season 51: Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, and Glen Powell announced as November hosts

Saturday Night Live has officially unveiled its first roster of celebrity hosts and musical guests for November.

Miles Teller, Nikki Glaser, and Glen Powell are set to host the upcoming episodes of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series.

Miles Teller Returns to Hosting Duty:

Actor Miles Teller will return to Studio 8H to host SNL on November 1, with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

For those unversed, the 38-year-old actor previously hosted the show in October 2022.

On the other side, Miles is currently busy promoting his forthcoming highly anticipated film, Eternity, which is set to hit cinemas on November 14.

Nikki Glaser and Glen Powell Set to Make SNL Debut:

On November 8, Nikki Glaser will make her hosting debut on SNL with musical guest Sombr.

Glen Powell, meanwhile, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 15, with musical guest Olivia Dean.

The 36-year-old actor will be promoting his new action thriller, The Running Man, during his debut on SNL. The film will hit cinemas on November 14.