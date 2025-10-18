Molly-Mae breaks down over lingering trust issues with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague abruptly ended a phone call with boyfriend Tommy Fury after a tense conversation in a scene in a new episode of her Amazon Prime series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Tommy was celebrating the release of his BBC documentary in Manchester, so Molly brought her daughter Bambi and a friend to the beach in Abersoch, Wales.

The 26-year-old TV personality can't seem to get past their history, especially Tommy's battles with alcohol, even though she claims she wants Tommy to celebrate his milestone with friends.

In episode three of season two, Molly-Mae talks to the camera and claims she's haunted by the "ghost of the past."

“It’s just frustrating,” says the TV star. “You know things are going to rile me up, Tommy. You think I don’t know you after six years?

“What are you talking about? I’ll speak to you another time," adds Molly-Mae.

Talking about her fears, the reality start says, “I don’t want to be a bore. I want him to be able to do his thing, but there are still things that make me anxious, and that’s not his fault. I think it’s more so me dealing with it.”

Although their relationship is in a much better place now, Molly-Mae admits that "there are still things that trigger me badly."

“I hear the word alcohol and I’m so tense. I’m shaking," she says. “I care so much about Tommy, our relationship, that when that’s not on form or there’s an issue, it’s all consuming for me.”

For those unversed, Molly-Mae and Tommy began dating in July 2019.