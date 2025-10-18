'Furious' Kate Middleton, Prince William bracing themselves for Virginia Giuffre memoir

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly 'furious' as the royal couple are said to be bracing themselves for Virginia Giuffre's memoir

This has been claimed by Radar Online, citing the royal insiders.

The insiders tell the publication the future king and queen are bracing themselves for the posthumous release of Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir, Nobody's Girl.

Earlier, the Closer, citing royal insiders, reported Kate Middleton has joined hands with husband Prince William in his plan to push Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson out for good.

Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, is set for release on October 21.

The report also claims the royal family are fearing the worst – especially Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The spy tells the Closer, “This is the chapter William and Kate have dreaded.

“Even if the lawyers are ready, the sheer humiliation of reliving all this is unbearable. They want Andrew permanently off the stage.”

“Together, William and Kate are said to have drawn up what aides privately call the final line: no royal role, no funding, and no future public appearances for Andrew,” the source said and added “It’s the firmest position yet and one that could finally banish the Yorks from the royal inner circle for good.”

Meanwhile, the publisher has promised ‘intimate, disturbing and heartbreaking new details’ about Giuffre’s time with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as Prince Andrew.