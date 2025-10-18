Oasis pal Miles Kane calls reunion shows ‘fantastic'

Oasis friend Miles Kane says band has relit the rock ‘n' roll fire

Oasis have relit the rock ‘n’ roll fire according to their pal Miles Kane.

The Wirral singer songwriter has worked with both the Gallagher brothers over the years and can already see the reunion influencing a new wave of guitar acts.

Miles told the Daily Star: “I went to one of the Wembley shows and I had the night of my life. It was fantastic and I’m happy for them.”

“Noel sung a song on my first album which is mad, isn’t it? And then I’ve done gigs with Beady Eye and Liam. When I first came through to London, they sort of took me under their wing and we’d hang out and stuff. I’ve got a lot of love for them for them lads, they just good people,” he further mentioned.

Miles was most impressed by the Oasis audience which weren’t all middle-aged “There was a lot of young kids going so hopefully that’s good for guitar bands, I see my music’s in that sort of world.”

“Hopefully it’ll relight the fire and do us all good, maybe bringing that the rawness of a live band that’s not on a click track and just playing the songs to the forefront again,” Miles mentioned.

Miles Kane is also rocking it with his new LP, Sunlight In The Shadows, which allowed him to open up in ways he hasn’t before.

“You talk about your journey and it isn’t all light,” he told the Daily Star.

“There are moments when you can enter dark spaces and have to navigate your way out of there. So, I think subconsciously there’s a lot of lyrics that sort of lean into those moments, which is just probably quite relatable to a lot of people,” he concluded.