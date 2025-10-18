Gloria Estefan all praise for Rachel Zegler's talents

Photo: Gloria Estefan heaps praise for Rachel Zegler's talents

Gloria Estefan has shared exciting news for Rachel Zegler fans.

In a new chat with The Sun’s Bizarre column, the legendary singer confirmed that the West Side Story star will portray her in an upcoming biopic.

“I think she’s awesome, I think she’s incredible. I know she’s killed it in Evita,” Gloria gushed.

The project, which has reportedly been in development for several years, is now close to being greenlit.

“We’re still working on the green light because we’re figuring out where to do it, how to do it,” she explained.

“You work, you work, you work, and then all of a sudden, boom — the trigger’s pulled and you’ve got to do it right away. But she’s lovely.”

Estefan added that while she has not formally offered Zegler the part yet, she is confident the young star would say yes.

“I think she would [accept]. I just need to offer her an actual part. So we need to be greenlit completely and we’re almost there,” she said.

“I met her by Zoom,” Gloria added warmly.

“She’s got a beautiful singing voice and she's a great actor.”

Beyond the biopic, Estefan also revealed she’d love to take the stage at Glastonbury one day, following in the footsteps of her musician daughter Emily, who performed at the festival last year alongside Cyndi Lauper.

“It’s very exciting, big and complex from what I hear from Emily,” she shared.

“Like, it was crazy. But that would be super exciting. If I’m still around, I’d love to do that. Now, Glastonbury likes all kinds of artists,” she concluded.