Louis Tomlinson speaks of ‘grief' on Liam Payne's death

Louis Tomlinson talks about coping up with Liam Payne’s death

Louis Tomlinson discussed how he thought he might “be a little bit more well versed with grief.”

Speaking to The Independent, the former One Direction star said, “I naively thought that, at this point, I’d unfortunately be a little bit more well versed with grief than other people my age.”

“I thought that might mean something, but it didn’t at all,” the 33-year-old musician stated.

Louis was referencing the death of his mother, Joanna Deakin, who passed away from leukaemia in 2016, and the death of his 18-year-old sister Félicité from an accidental overdose just three years later.

“It’s something I’ll never really accept. I don’t think,” Louis said of Liam’s death.

In previous interviews, Louis mentioned that his time in One Direction was a good one and stated that he decides to “stand by” his statement.

“I would probably still stand by that statement,” he said, adding, “Obviously, that statement was made before… [and] I can only speak about my own personal experience, [which] was fine.”

“Look, in any situation similar to this, hindsight is a really powerful thing. I don’t blame anyone for my experience in One Direction. Was it really hard work? Yes. Did we not have enough days off? Yes. But what was really challenging, more than any of those things, was being young and really famous and having people outside the hotels,” he explained, speaking of what fame brings into a person’s life.

“If you wanted to just go and get a coffee… even wanting to go for a s*** and having to walk [there] with your security. It’s dehumanising, those kinds of things,” Louis claimed.

However, at that time the One Direction band members, comprised of Louis, Liam, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, had each other.

“No matter what, there was this feeling of togetherness,” Louis Tomlinson concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Liam Payne passed away on October 16, after he fell down from the balcony of his hotel room on the third floor in Bueno Aires, Argentina.