Fans swoon over Jennifer Lawrence's latest appearance

Jennifer Lawrence is known for melting fans' hearts, as her latest appearance evokes similar passion among her admirers.



At the premiere of her new movie Die My Love, the star looks ravishing at the 69th BFI London Film Festival.

This event was set up at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct 17. In other news, the Hunger Games star gushes about working with her co-star Robert Pattinson on the latest movie.

Prior to their casting in the black comedy, Jennifer reveals they “didn't really know each other." So, the director Lynne Ramsay gave them exercises to build a bond.

“Lynne Ramsay the director, challenged us during rehearsals – Robert [Pattinson] and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together," the actress shares on the talk show of Graham Norton.

She continues, "We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn’t really know each other, so it was totally humiliating.”

"Then on the first day of filming, she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!” Jennifer recalls.

Die My Love opens in theares on Nov 7.