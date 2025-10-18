Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith call off divorce trial

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith cancelled divorce trial

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith just cancelled their divorce trial.

The 47-year-old actor and the 39-year-old actress, who married in 2019 and split in 2023, were due for trial this week

However, both of them asked for it to be cancelled as they had been privately working on a custody deal for their five-year-old daughter, Juno.

Jodie’s lawyer explained in court papers, obtained by Us Weekly: “[Turner-Smith and Jackson] are in the process of negotiating a custody judgment.”

“The parties will return to the [a private judge they hired] to resolve any impasses in the proposed custody judgment,” they added.

Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua in October 2023 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

In her initial petition, she requested joint custody of their daughter and asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.

The pair agreed a divorce settlement after working with a mediator to create a temporary schedule for the 50-50 custody of Juno, but they face a setback when they were unable to agree on where the youngster will be educated.

Additionally, in December, Jodie accused Joshua of not giving her any child support while their divorce case was still pending.

In the paperwork, Jodie Turner-Smith claimed she has been trying to keep their separation peaceful but she claimed that Joshua Jackson kept dragging things out, unnecessarily increasing her legal bills, and making it impossible to support their daughter without his financial assistance.