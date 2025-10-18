 
Selena Gomez responds to Hailey Bieber's 'comparison' dig

Selena Gomez has reacted after Hailey Bieber took an apparent dig at her brand

Geo News Digital Desk
October 18, 2025

Selena Gomez has responded to Hailey Bieber’s apparent dig at her in a now-deleted Instagram post.

On Saturday, October 18, Selena took to Instagram Stories to hit back at Hailey’s comments from a recent WSJ interview.

The Wolves hitmaker told her fans to leave Hailey alone, adding, "She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me."

"There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop," she added.

In her WSJ interview, the model called constant comparisons between her brand, Rhode Beauty, and Selena’s Rare Beauty brand "annoying."

"It's always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn't ask for that. When people want to see you a certain way and they've made up a story about you in their minds, it's not up to you to change that," she remarked.

"I think there is space for everybody. I don't feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by," she added.

Hailey’s remarks were taken to mean that she isn’t inspired by Selena’s mighty Rare beauty empire, and fans online gave her backlash over it.

Fans have always suspected a feud between Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, and his ex-girlfriend, Selena, who’s now married to record producer Benny Blanco. Back in 2022, the girls even posed for a photo together in an attempt to quell the rumors. 

