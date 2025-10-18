Eminem expresses gratitude after receiving special birthday gift

Eminem receives birthday gift from Royce da 5'9

Eminem celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Taking to Instagram to mark his big day, the rapper shared a special birthday gift he received from fellow rapper Royce da 5'9".

In the post, Eminem revealed that he received Buff — Cartier glasses from Royce.

Eminem posed with Royce da 5'9" in the photo, crouching indoors with the rapper donning blue and white jacket with baseball cap and Royce wearing a black hoodie.

Notably, Eminem wrote in the caption, "This is wut happens when Buffs meet Evil…"

Adding, "thank u 4 the bday gift @royceda59!!!!"

It is pertinent to mention that this comes amid rumours of Eminem dating his longtime stylist Katrina Malota. Previously, the rapper had relationship with Kim Scott, whom he married and divorced twice.