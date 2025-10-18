Prince Harry approaches UK authorities with new plea

Prince Harry's latest move could potentially pave the way for his children, Archie and Lilibet, to visit the UK, according to GB News.

The publication reported that The Duke of Sussex has submitted a new request to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, seeking to reinstate his taxpayer-funded security.

Quoting sources, the report said, Harry's request follows a formal appeal to the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), which oversees security arrangements for high-profile individuals. The committee falls under the purview of the Home Office.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: File photo

Senior royal commentator Jennie Bond told GB News that Harry "has a point" regarding his security needs, given his status as the King's son and former army officer.

"I'm not suggesting he should have taxpayer-funded security when he has chosen to live in the United States, but when he is in the United Kingdom, it doesn't seem too much to ask to have security provided by the Metropolitan Police," she said.

Bond suggested that upgrading Harry's security arrangements could facilitate visits from his family.

"If there were to be an upgrade to his security arrangements, it could clear the way for him to bring his children, and his wife if she wanted to come, to visit the family back home," she said.

However, Bond cautioned against involving King Charles III in the dispute. "Harry would do well to avoid drawing his father into his dispute, as that does put the King in a very difficult position," she warned.

The Home Office confirmed receipt of Harry's petition but declined to comment further, citing the need to protect individual security arrangements.

"The UK Government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate," a spokesman said.

Harry's security situation has been the subject of controversy since he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.



