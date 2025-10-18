Vanessa Hudgens shares rare comments about Zac Efron chemistry

Vanessa Hudgens recalls Zac Efron chemistry on 'High School Musical' set

Vanessa Hudgens is taking a trip down the High School Musical memory lane.

Vanessa appeared on the Magical Rewind podcast and remembered the audition process and how her and Efron’s off-screen chemistry shined through in the films.

Recalling the auditions, she told host Bart Johnson, who played Coach Jack Bolton in the film series, "I guess I was 15. I had done a pilot for Disney Channel called The Bus Life with Keke Palmer. It didn't get picked up, and I had auditioned for Disney a bunch," she recalled.

She confessed that when the audition for High School Musical came up, she went in "begrudgingly" and ended up getting a call back.

"I got mixed up and I think I got put with Zac [Efron] right away," she recalled.

"Me and Zac did the scene together. I sang with him. I feel like he got paired up with somebody else as well. I don't know. It all seems like such a blur," the Princess Switch star continued. "And then I feel like a few weeks after that, I got the final callback, and it was, like, a final pairing where there was one other girl there for Gabriella, one other guy there for Troy, and we, like, swapped, mixed and matched. And that was it."

"I got the call, and they were like, 'We want you to do it.' And I was like, 'Oh my god. It's finally happening!'" she added.

Gushing over her chemistry with teen heartthrob Efron, she added, "And then, of course, like, I was a child and paired with this boy, and I was like, 'Oh my god. He's so cute.' So, like, the chemistry was so real."

Host Johnson noted that their real life chemistry must’ve made it easier to channel it on the screen, to which Vanessa replied, "It really does. Especially when you're young and it's all sweet and innocent."

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron dated throughout the High School Musical films and called it quits in 2010.