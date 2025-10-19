King Charles protecting THIS Royal with Prince Andrew decision

King Charles has decently protected his nieces as Prince Andrew makes a tough choice.

His Majesty is trying to move the criticism away from Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as he pressurises their father to give up his titles.

Quoting Royal insiders, expert Jennie Bond told Sky News: “This is a clear indication that extreme pressure has been put on Prince Andrew to do the decent thing and fall on his sword.

“There’s no word of apology or contrition as he was forcibly lowered onto his sword. He has no self awareness.

“If he hadn’t fallen on his sword he would have been pushed very firmly onto it,” she noted.

This comes as Prince Andrew announced on 7th October: “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family…

“…we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further,” he established.