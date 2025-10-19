Prince William made Prince Andrew ‘squeal' with his wrath

Prince William has been a driving force behind Prince Andrew decision, says an expert.

The Prince of Wales, who could not reportedly tolerate his uncle’s constant defamation and association to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has forced King Charles to make a decision.

Speaking to Mirror, expert Jennie Bond reveals: "I think William has been pushing for tougher action against his uncle for a long time. It must be so dispiriting to be working hard to make the monarchy relatable, modern and a force for good in the world — only for its reputation to be so relentlessly trashed by lurid headlines about Andrew.

"I suspect he was heavily involved in the discussions about what action should be taken, and I think William was the driving force in twisting Andrew’s arm so far behind his back that he finally squealed that he would give up his title,” she added.

The expert continued: “William is set on making changes to the monarchy and, once his mind is made up, he is completely focused on achieving his aims. The 'Andrew problem' was becoming an intolerable obstruction to those aims, and William was determined to clear the way. His would have been a forceful voice in the discussions between the King and his brother."