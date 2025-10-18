Ben Stiller's son Quin makes rare admission about father

Photo: Ben Stiller's shares kids rare perspective about his fatherhood

Ben Stiller's new documentary has taken a deeply personal turn.

For those unversed, in Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, the 59-year-old actor and filmmaker examines his relationship with his famous parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Furthermore, it mirrors his own connection with his children, Quin, and Ella, whom he shares with wife Christine Taylor.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, one particularly poignant scene features Quin reflecting on how his dad's busy career often overshadowed family time.

“You have all these hats that you're trying to balance — being a director, an actor, a producer, a writer, but also, just like, a father, right?” Quin said in the film, sitting across from his dad.

“And sometimes I felt that that would come last to these other things.”

During a recent Q&A at the New York Film Festival, Stiller reacted to his son’s candid words.

“As a filmmaker, I'm like, ‘Oh, this is a good moment for the movie,’” he shared.

“As a person, I'm like, ‘That sucks.’”

Elsewhere in the documentary, the father-son duo discuss how fame shaped their family dynamic.

Stiller recalled opening up to his late father Jerry about feeling ignored only to have a fan interrupt their moment.

Quin responded with an uncanny parallel, “Just a few weeks ago, we were out at a restaurant, and I was stressed about college stuff.”

He recalled, “Then people wanted to get a picture with you. I just remember feeling so frustrated, like the world just has to stop to get this picture.”

To which Stiller replied, laughing softly, “I think I got more of my dad in me than my mom,” and moved on to a new topic.