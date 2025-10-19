 
Prince William wants Prince Andrew banned from his coronation

Prince William has plans to completely ban the existence of Prince Andrew

Eleen Bukhari
October 19, 2025

Prince William wants his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew completely out of the Royal life.

The future King and first in line to the throne wants the former Duke of York banned from any Royal duty when he assumes power.

It is alleged in The Times that William is not satisfied as his uncle drops his all military titles and wants to get rid of the ‘Andrew problem.’

The source adds that Andrew will be banned “from all elements of royal life” when William is monarch.

This comes as Jennie Bond tells Mirror:"I think William has been pushing for tougher action against his uncle for a long time. It must be so dispiriting to be working hard to make the monarchy relatable, modern and a force for good in the world — only for its reputation to be so relentlessly trashed by lurid headlines about Andrew.

