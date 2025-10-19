King Charles, Prince William warned 'flames are rising' around entire royal family

A royal expert has warned King Charles and Prince William following Prince Andrew’s decision to give up royal titles.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said that Andrew relinquishing his royal titles came before the release of his accuser’s book, which adds to speculation that there is "no smoke without fire."

He warned, "And the flames are rising around the entire Royal family over this issue."

The expert continued, "British people on the whole will be astonished by these stories and King Charles has pushed his brother, I feel, to make this decision to protect the Royal family interests from any further criticism."

Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," Andrew said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Andrew, who had already given up being called "His Royal Highness", still remains a prince and will continue to live in Royal Lodge, a large property on the estate surrounding Windsor Castle, a historic royal palace to the west of London.