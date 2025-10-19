Meghan Markle, Harry release statement after Prince Andrew's major decision

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their first statement after Prince Andrew announced to relinquish his royal title –the Duke of York.

The California-based royal couple released the statement via their Archewell Foundation.

The charity shared the statement on its website, saying “For the second year, The Archewell Foundation is proud to support the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles: a moving event that brings the community together in support of the Alliance for Children’s Rights.”

Prince Harry and Meghan attended the tournament, celebrating the Alliance’s remarkable impact and ongoing commitment to strengthening families across Los Angeles.

The annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament raises essential funds to advance the Alliance’s mission of securing safe homes, quality education, and holistic support for children and families in need.

They said, “At The Archewell Foundation, we remain committed to uplifting communities, and are proud to support the Alliance for Children’s rights dedication to ensure children receive the support and care they need.”

Prince Andrew on Friday renounced his title of Duke of York under pressure from his brother King Charles, amid further revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will... no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," Andrew, 65, said in a bombshell announcement.

He said his decision came after discussions with the head of state, King Charles III.