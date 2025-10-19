Ashton Kutcher makes shock claim over his looks

Ashton Kutcher reveals his looks have cost him acting roles

Ashton Kutcher believes that his looks have cost him acting roles.

The 47-year-old star explained that he has missed out on projects because his leading man appearance has been deemed unsuitable for certain parts.

As per PEOPLE magazine, Ashton said at New York Comic Con recently, said: "I think every role you get, part of it is what you look like, right? It's a very big part of what you're imbuing as the character. And so, there are roles that I've gotten because of the way I look and there are roles that I haven't gotten because of the way I look.”

"Sometimes it's frustrating," The Butterfly Effect star admitted.

However, Ashton explained that only after working as a producer he realized why those in charge make particular casting decisions for movies and TV shows.

The No Strings Attached star stated, "You're trying to tell a story with pictures, and the pictures need to create a feeling for the audience."

It is also pertinent to mention that in the upcoming FX series, The Beauty, Ashton is set to portray a "hilarious villain."

"Without giving away too much, almost every one of us has an incredibly nuanced role where, in some way, shape or form, we're playing something that we are or we aren't at any given time,” The Ranch mentioned.

“It creates this underlying ability to embody insecurities that you may have, that you hide away and you push down, and you don't let anyone in the world see it," he further said.

Ashton also discussed how he believes that his villain in the show is a "good guy" at heart.

He said: "I think he's a good guy. I mean, you have to learn early that you can't ever judge your character, because you have people who are doing things no matter how unfair it is.”

“They think they're doing the right thing," Ashton Kutcher concluded.