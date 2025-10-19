Jeremy Allen White speaks out: 'I was in pain'

Jeremy Allen White looks back at shooting 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Jeremy Allen White plays music icon Bruce Springsteen in his biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. But the movie impacted his mental health, he says.



The Bear star points to being away from his daughters while working on the film, which also focuses on the legendary rock star's struggles in his career.

"I feel like I’m pain for hire. Like I’m getting paid to put myself in painful places," the actor says in an interview with The Sunday Times.

To drive the point home, Bruce draws a parallel between his latest role and his work in The Bear, where he plays a character who is also facing immense pressure while doing his duties.

"On The Bear, it’s not like I walk around punching walls and screaming in my closet. But I stay close to that energy and it’s uncomfortable — and filming the Bruce movie was incredibly difficult," the 34-year-old shares.

He continues, "I was in isolation. I was far from my children. I didn’t travel home much. It made me unwell and when I came out of it I thought, "There has to be a better way.'"

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theatres on Oct 24.