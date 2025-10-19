 
Geo News

Jeremy Allen White speaks out: 'I was in pain'

Jeremy Allen White airs his mental condition during the shoot of 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

By
Hassan Sohail
|

October 19, 2025

Jeremy Allen White looks back at shooting Deliver Me From Nowhere
Jeremy Allen White looks back at shooting 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Jeremy Allen White plays music icon Bruce Springsteen in his biopic SpringsteenDeliver Me From Nowhere. But the movie impacted his mental health, he says.

The Bear star points to being away from his daughters while working on the film, which also focuses on the legendary rock star's struggles in his career.

"I feel like I’m pain for hire. Like I’m getting paid to put myself in painful places," the actor says in an interview with The Sunday Times.

To drive the point home, Bruce draws a parallel between his latest role and his work in The Bear, where he plays a character who is also facing immense pressure while doing his duties.

"On The Bear, it’s not like I walk around punching walls and screaming in my closet. But I stay close to that energy and it’s uncomfortable — and filming the Bruce movie was incredibly difficult," the 34-year-old shares.

He continues, "I was in isolation. I was far from my children. I didn’t travel home much. It made me unwell and when I came out of it I thought, "There has to be a better way.'"

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theatres on Oct 24.

James McAvoy looks back at 'Narnia's magical world
James McAvoy looks back at 'Narnia's magical world
Ashton Kutcher makes shock claim over his looks
Ashton Kutcher makes shock claim over his looks
Slipknot files lawsuit for domain control
Slipknot files lawsuit for domain control
Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies at 48
Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies at 48
Kelly Osbourne accepts prestigious award for father Ozzy
Kelly Osbourne accepts prestigious award for father Ozzy
Kanye West makes major property move
Kanye West makes major property move
Kristen Bell says her daughters didn't approve of new red carpet look
Kristen Bell says her daughters didn't approve of new red carpet look
Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards abuse case takes dramatic turn
Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards abuse case takes dramatic turn