Callum Turner offers insight into first meeting with Dua Lipa

Callum Turner gushed over his lady love Dua Lipa

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

October 19, 2025

Callum Turner is completely smitten with his fiancé Dua Lipa.

During his latest confessional with The Sunday Times Style magazine, the acting sensation offered insight into his very first meeting with the pop singing sensation.

"We had maybe two, three, four, five near misses over our time where we didn't meet. Mutual friends and places. There's one when she went to a party and then I went to a party but I arrived minutes after she left.

"I arrived at 2 in the morning and she left at 1.45 - she checked her Uber and I checked a photo I'd taken opposite my friend's house when I arrived.

"There were loads of things like that and then, when we were both able to, we were both single and whatever, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world."

Callum recalled how he and Dua, 30, had an immediate connection when they met for the first time in Los Angeles.

The Fantastic Beasts actor said, "We sat next to each other and realised we were reading the same book, which is crazy. It's called Trust (by Hernan Diaz) and I had just finished the first chapter and I told her and she looked at me and said, 'I just finished the first chapter too.' I said, 'So we're on the same page.'

"In the movie version of it I look up to the sky and I'm like, I hear you. I understand. The signs are loud, don't worry. And that was really the first (moment)."

