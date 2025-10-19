 
Geo News

Meghan Markle broke down in tears at charity tennis tournament

Meghan Markle attended a charity tennis tournament as a tribute to her best friend's late son

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

October 19, 2025

Meghan Markle got emotional at charity tennis tournament

Meghan Markle became emotional at charity tennis tournament, which was organized in remembrance of her best friend's late son.

On Saturday, October 18, the Duchess of Sussex shared a video on her Instagram, that showed her standing ahead of her husband, Prince Harry, along with Kelly McKee Zajfen and her family to pay tribute to young George, who passed away at the age of just nine in 2022 due to a viral illness.

The primary purpose of the annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament that was held with the collaboration of the Alliance of Moms was to support young mothers.

At the event, Meghan appeared touched as she stood courtside and listened to Kelly, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, deliver a moving speech dedicated to her late son.

Prince Harry came forward to support her by standing behind her. The Duchess of Sussex opted for a white belted midi dress with black buttons for the event.

She went for a pair of dark brown flip-flops and a cream handbag with tan leather handles to complete her look.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan and Kelly have been friends for more than two decades and also live in the same area in California, United States.  

