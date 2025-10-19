Who called Dua Lipa 'most beautiful woman in world'?

Callum Turner calls Dua Lipa 'most beautiful woman'

Dua Lipa is without a doubt a beauty in the hearts of many fans. But for her partner Callum Turner, she is the "most beautiful woman in the world".



In an interview with The Times Style, the actor shares that the romance of them has many similarities to a romantic movie.

"Maybe two, three, four, or five near misses over our time where we didn’t meet," the Fantastic Beasts star notes the near encounters they had over the time.

But at last, just like a film, the star says they met at a mutual friend's birthday party. There, sitting next to each other, the pair realised they were reading the same novel, Trust by Hernan Diaz.

"In the movie version of it I look up to the sky, and I’m like, 'I hear you.' I understand. The signs are loud; don’t worry. And that was really the first [moment]," the star shares.

Even prior to his relationship with the pop icon, Callum says, "When we were both able to, we were both single and whatever; I just thought she was the most beautiful woman in the world."

It is worth noting Callum seems, for the first time, to share so openly about his relationship with Dua, whom he began dating in 2024 and announced their engagement in June 2025.