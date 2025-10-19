 
Kevin Federline shares honest take on Britney Spears alimony amount

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears got divorced in 2006

October 19, 2025

Kevin Federline reveals how much alimony he was paid in Britney Spears divorce

Kevin Federline has revealed details about his divorce from Britney Spears, including how much money he got from the singer.

Kevin and Britney were married for two years, and the couple welcomed sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19. The DJ got majority custody of the kids in 2007 and got $20,000 per month in child support up until November last year.

In his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, he claimed the alimony "didn't stretch as far as you'd think," revealing that he got paid $20,000 per month in alimony for half the duration of their short-lived marriage.

In the memoir, he also shared how he allegedly found out that the Gimme More hitmaker had filed for divorce.

According to an excerpt shared by Too Fab, he recalled that he found out through producers while promoting his new album at MuchMusic in Canada. Kevin claimed he was totally taken by surprise and felt "ambushed."

"My brain just… froze. I must've looked like a deer in headlights, staring at the guy like he'd just spoken in tongues," he wrote.

"My first thought was, 'What the f*** are you talking about?' Nobody had told me… That's how I found out," he continued.

The divorce filing was then confirmed by his lawyer.

"It was a public unraveling of my life, right in the middle of my album release," he penned.

Kevin Federline continued, "Later, Britney claimed that she was legally advised to file for divorce before I got the chance. Her PR team thought that after the [Justin] Timberlake breakup, it would look bad if she was on the receiving end again."

