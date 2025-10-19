'After the Hunt' final scene explained

Director weighs in on 'After the Hunt' ending

After the Hunt leaves the audience to decide whether Hank is the culprit or whether Maggie is a liar.



This is a story by director Luca Guadagnino which dives deep into the crisis that people often feel in their lives: who to trust?

In the movie's plot, Ayo Edebiri, who plays Maggie, a college student,accuses her professor, Hank, portrayed by Andrew Garfield, of sexually assaulting her.

It happened after a party that Alma, who is another character in the essays by Julia Roberts, throws at her home.

Now when Maggie confides in her teacher, she is having second thoughts on her version of events.

That's because Alma herself was in this situation years ago; however, she was not the victim at the time.

As the movie tells that when she was 15 lied about her professor of sexual assaulting her because she was upset that he broke up with her.

On top of this, Hank, in the movie, is depicted as a good friend of Alma, which makes her further uncertain about Maggie's allegation.

Now, Luca weighs in on a fan's query about what really happened between the teacher and the student. "For me, the answer is always in the eyes of the audience."

He continues, "How can I let an audience find their own footing on something if I preemptively decide what's the truth of things?"

Andrew, in the same interview with the director on EW, adds that he has a fair idea of how much involved his character is in wrongdoing, but, he shares, "I won't say what I decided Hank believed about the events in question. That is better, I think, kept private."

Luca, meanwhile, in the final scene, shares that in his idea, "I think after the screams and the cries are settled, time kind of heals the wounds."

He notes, "And the blanket of snow puts everything to rest. After the hunt, what remains of this scenario of ruins—of moral ruins—that these people have been creating between one another, and particularly these two women?"

"At the end, for me, it's like, is there playfulness? Is this a conversation of reconciliation, or is this a new way of mannerism? Is this a new way of acting again, a different self, so that they are still into the hunt?"

After the Hunt is playing in cinemas.